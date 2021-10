LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to face the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series Saturday evening in Cumberland, Georgia, with Max Scherzer probably, but not unquestionably, their starting pitcher. When manager Dave Roberts met with reporters on a Zoom call at 5:30 p.m. PDT Friday, he said Scherzer would go to Truist Park, “play catch, get treatment, and if he says he’s good enough to go and feels like can he take down a start, then he’ll be our Game 1 starter.” The element of doubt stems from Scherzer pitching the ninth...

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO