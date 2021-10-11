CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, TN

Two in hospital after NW Shelby County wreck

By WREG Web
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fBXu_0cNITxVu00

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — SCSO is on the scene of a two vehicle accident that occurred around 7:45 p.m. at N. Watkins St. and Robertson Rd. in northwest Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, one person was transported to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition while another person was transported to Baptist Memphis in non-critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Pedestrian killed in east Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in east Shelby County Friday night, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. near Macon Road & Breezy Valley Drive. SCSO says the victim who was in his early 50s, was taken to Baptist East […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

MPD: 2 pedestrians killed on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two pedestrians were struck and killed on I-240 early Saturday morning. Police say the crash happened at around 12:19 a.m. on I-240 west of Walnut Grove. According to police, two men were trying to push a stalled vehicle when they were struck. Both of them were pronounced dead on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot at Orange Mound convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person was shot at a convenience store in Orange Mound. Police say the shooting happened at the Quick Stop on Lamar Avenue near Barron Avenue. The victim went to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black Honda Element. If […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 killed, 1 injured in shootings on Kirby, Highland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person was killed and another person was injured in separate shootings across the city Thursday afternoon. Police say officers are on the scene of a shooting at a discount store on Kirby Parkway off of Knight Arnold Road. The victim went to the hospital in critical condition but […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Government
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Government
Shelby County, TN
Sports
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WREG

Vehicles vandalized at Memphis UPS facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a long-days work, several employees at a UPS facility say they discovered their vehicles vandalized. According to employees, the facility along Brooks Road in Whitehaven became the target of thieves overnight. Nearly two dozen cars and trucks were reportedly vandalized. “At this point, we don’t feel safe,” said employee Candace Wallace. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two arrested for guns, drugs on U of M campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are facing charges after police reportedly caught them with drugs and weapons on the University of Memphis campus. Randarius Harris and Patrick Worship are facing several charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon, carrying weapons on school property, and possession of a controlled substance. According to police, detectives were conducting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Jury convicts Memphis man of rape in less than an hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A jury reportedly took less than an hour to convict a man of a 2019 rape, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office says Frederick Leon Peat, 43, was convicted Wednesday of aggravated rape after a three-day trial. Peat is accused of attacking a 50-year-old woman at an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

19 guns recovered after 30 armed men spotted on street corner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said they recovered 19 guns after an estimated 30 men were spotted on a North Memphis street with assault rifles Wednesday afternoon.   Under Tennessee law, it’s no longer illegal to hold a weapon in public without a permit, but police say four of the men ran from them when they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Traffic Accident#Scso#Baptist Memphis#Shelbytnsheriff
WREG

Former Red Banks fire officials accused of embezzlement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former chief and a former secretary for a volunteer fire department in Red Banks, Mississippi, were arrested after they were indicted on embezzlement charges. Mississippi auditor Shad White announced the arrests Thursday. Mark Hanna, the former chief, is accused of using nearly $3,500 in department funds to purchase farm and lawn […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis post office shooter had baby on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The names and the faces are slowly coming to light after Tuesday’s shooting at the U.S. Postal Service Annex on Park Avenue. Postal officials say when they got to the location Tuesday afternoon, they found 47-year-old station manager James Wilson Jr. shot. He was a longtime employee of the Postal Service, having […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 charged after police car rammed at I-40 ramp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are charged after police say they rammed an unmarked Bartlett Police vehicle with a stolen car at Sycamore View and Interstate 40. Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police received an alert from Flock, a service that tracks license plates, about a stolen Nissan Versa on Sycamore View. Bartlett Police, working with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash on Millbranch and I240 causes major congestion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG traffic experts have spotted a wreck on the westbound lanes of Interstate 240 and 55 near Millbranch. It appears to be due to a crash involving two tractor trailers. As of 6 am, the westbound lanes are closed. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route to avoid being stuck in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
WREG

Accused I-240 shooter charged with attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon is now charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say he fired several shots into a woman’s vehicle on Interstate 240. Raymond Porterfield, 39, also faces several drug- and firearms-related charges in the June 3 incident. Shelby County Jail information shows he was booked Friday. A woman told police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman set on fire; boyfriend charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is locked up Thursday, accused of setting his girlfriend on fire.  Kenneth Upshaw is charged with attempted second-degree murder after the alleged incident on Oct. 8 at an East Memphis home.  The woman is in the Regional Medical Center’s burn unit now, in fair condition. She has what’s described […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Woman assaulted by parking garage guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two security guards are accused of assaulting a woman and threatening a group of people after another guard tried to force them to pay to re-enter a downtown Memphis parking garage, police said. Last Friday night, a woman and two friends parked in the First Parking Place garage at 21 N. Second […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police Department hit hard by COVID

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police already dealing with increasing gun crime is now dealing with something that is hitting police rank and file all around: COVID. “COVID has hit the Memphis Police Department very hard. We’ve lost about two officers, and one civilian employee at the beginning of the pandemic. So it hit us pretty hard,” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Triple shooting in Trumann, Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after three people were found shot in the roadway early Thursday morning in Trumann, Arkansas. Trumann Police responded to a call about a man laying in the road near Highway 463 and Main Street. Trumann Police said when they responded, they found three people: two men and one woman. […]
TRUMANN, AR
WREG

How do we stop workplace bullying? An expert offers tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of the postal worker who shot and killed two coworkers says he was being bullied at work and just snapped. Nationally recognized anti-bullying expert Jodee Blanco says is not uncommon. We spoke with Blanco, who shared ways to prevent things from escalating. The Orange Mound postal facility shooting is just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

2K+
Followers
598
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy