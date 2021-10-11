Two in hospital after NW Shelby County wreck

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — SCSO is on the scene of a two vehicle accident that occurred around 7:45 p.m. at N. Watkins St. and Robertson Rd. in northwest Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, one person was transported to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition while another person was transported to Baptist Memphis in non-critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.