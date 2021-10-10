Alleged: Wanted Probationer Takes a Dope Charge; Felony Arrest – GARLAND COUNTY

Carroll Police Officers responding to a motorist assistance situation on Thursday were met with resistance as they tried to make an arrest. The incident began at approximately 2:37 p.m. in the 100 block of E. 1st Street. When officers arrived to give aid, they learned that 21-year-old Kylie Nicole Armstrong of Carroll was wanted on a Polk County warrant. While being taken into custody, Armstrong became combative and told authorities she had COVID-19 as she intentionally coughed and spit in two officers’ faces. She also allegedly told them, “I hope you get COVID.” She is being held in the Carroll County jail for the warrant and has been additionally charged with two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, a class D felony. In August of 2020, Armstrong faced the same charges in Polk County, but at the level of a serious misdemeanor. She received a sentence of one year in prison, which was suspended and she was placed on probation for one year. The probation was revoked on Aug. 3, 2021.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO