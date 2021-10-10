CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Alleged: Wanted Probationer Takes a Dope Charge; Felony Arrest – GARLAND COUNTY

By paulmaddox
arkansas911news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Officer Rossini reports that he was dispatched to the 100 block of Main Street October 8, 2021, around 3AM, to investigate a suspicious woman wearing a black hoodie and pacing around for several minutes.

arkansas911news.com

Comments / 0

Related
1380kcim.com

Carroll Woman Wanted On Polk County Warrant Faces Additional Charges After Attempting To Give Arresting Officers COVID

Carroll Police Officers responding to a motorist assistance situation on Thursday were met with resistance as they tried to make an arrest. The incident began at approximately 2:37 p.m. in the 100 block of E. 1st Street. When officers arrived to give aid, they learned that 21-year-old Kylie Nicole Armstrong of Carroll was wanted on a Polk County warrant. While being taken into custody, Armstrong became combative and told authorities she had COVID-19 as she intentionally coughed and spit in two officers’ faces. She also allegedly told them, “I hope you get COVID.” She is being held in the Carroll County jail for the warrant and has been additionally charged with two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, a class D felony. In August of 2020, Armstrong faced the same charges in Polk County, but at the level of a serious misdemeanor. She received a sentence of one year in prison, which was suspended and she was placed on probation for one year. The probation was revoked on Aug. 3, 2021.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
foxsanantonio.com

Man wanted on 8 felony warrants arrested after shooting

SAN ANTONIO -- A man is in custody after allegedly firing shots at a North Side Whataburger Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at 15302 US Hwy. 281 N, near Loop 1604. Officers were dispatched to the location for a disturbance involving a gun. Witnesses at the location...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WMI Central

Show Low felony arrests

Oct. 4 — Show Low Police arrested Timothy M. Boughton, 35, of Show Low, charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs (approximately three grams of meth) and on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $338 bond. Oct. 7 — Show Low Police...
SHOW LOW, AZ
arkansas911news.com

Alleged: Intoxicated..Jumping, Twitching..Can’t Form A Sentence..Wants Help; Arrest – GARLAND COUNTY

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Garland County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy Hampton reports that he was dispatched to the area of Gilliam Road September 30, 2021, around midnight, for the complaint of a woman walking in the middle of Highway 270W and acting erratically.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
arkansas911news.com

Alleged: Wanted Suspect Stops When She’s Ready To Stop; Arrest – HOT SPRINGS

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Garland County Sheriff’s Warrants Deputy Sharp attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Dodge Caliber Wednesday as part of a traffic violation investigation, but the vehicle allegedly did not stop; prompting the deputy to run his siren and call back-up units to assist.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted Mayfield man arrested on drug charges

A wanted Mayfield man was arrested Tuesday night on drug charges. Graves County deputies responded to a home on Central Avenue in Mayfield while attempting to locate Jeffery Brand, who was wanted on multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants. Deputies say a search of the home revealed numerous illegal drugs and...
arkansas911news.com

Alleged: GCSO Deputy Chases Fleeing Vehicle To Bryant; Felony Arrest – GARLAND COUNTY

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Garland County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant Green reports that he was on patrol October 3, 2021, around 2AM, when he noticed an Eastbound vehicle traveling fast on Highway 70 East near the Rest Area. He checked the speed of the little red car with the traffic radar and found that it was traveling 18 Mph above the posted speed limit for that area. He turned on the blue lights and attempted to stop the red car.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dope#Arkansas 911 News#Probation Violation
arkansas911news.com

Alleged: Fleeing Parolee Slams Into Trailer House During Vehicle Pursuit; Felony Arrest – GARLAND COUNTY

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Arkansas State Police Trooper Parker was on patrol in the area of Piney Junction the afternoon of September 27, 2021, when he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet Tahoe. He turned on the blue lights, but the suspect vehicle allegedly fled from him.
ARKANSAS STATE
Santafe New Mexican.com

Man arrested in Owl's Liquors shooting facing 10 felony charges

Jay Wagers faces nearly a dozen charges tied to violent incidents Monday afternoon — including carjacking and armed robbery attempts and a shooting outside Owl’s Liquors that left a man with a gunshot wound to the head. Lt. David Webb said Santa Fe police also are “looking at Wagers as...
SANTA FE, NM
arkansas911news.com

Alleged: Parolees Busted..Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Robbery, Theft; Felony Arrest x2 – HOT SPRINGS

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Detectives report that a female victim came to the police department on September 23, 2021, around 4AM, to report that she had just experienced a kidnapping and violent assaults with firearms.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
arkansas911news.com

Alleged: Shooting on Cheyenne Street; Felony Arrest

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Press Release (10/1/2021) – GARLAND COUNTY SHERIFF’s DEPARTMENT (Deputy Courtney Kizer) Cheyenne Street Shooting. On 9/30/2021 at 1:21 PM the Garland County Communication Center received a call about a shooting that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
peakofohio.com

Hurless Arrested on Felony Drug Possession in Logan County

While on patrol yesterday on State Route 708 and Madison Street, Washington Township police observed a vehicle leaving the village pantry without its headlights on and failing to use a turn signal. Officers pulled over 51-year-old Kristie J. Hurless of Russells Point. K-9 Bruno was called to the scene and...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
arkansas911news.com

Alleged: Repeated Rape..Juvenile Victims; Felony Arrest – HOT SPRINGS

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Detective Plummer reports that 2 victims (both male and approximately 8 years of age) were interviewed by authorities October 6, 2021. Both victims explained activity that rises to the gravity of Felony Rape charges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sheriff: Statesville man arrested on felony drug charge after traffic stop

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Statesville man on a felony drug charge. Jose Israel Flores Jr., 21, of South Chipley Ford Road, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.
STATESVILLE, NC
oilcity.news

Suspect faces felony Strangulation charge after Mills arrest

CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man is facing charges, including one felony, after he was accused of beating and choking another victim during the course of a night and into the next day. Documents filed in Natrona County Circuit Court show that the suspect is facing a felony charge...
MILLS, WY
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Sorrento suspect arrested in Assumption Parish on felony assault charge

Assumption Parish authorities reported the arrest of a suspect from Sorrento on a felony aggravated assault charge. According to a release from Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, 36-year-old Darrin Joseph LeBlanc of Conway Street, Sorrento, was charged with felony domestic abuse / aggravated assault charges originating in Ascension Parish. Deputies...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy