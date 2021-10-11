CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo County, NE

Last Civil War Soldier in Buffalo Co. honored and remembered during special ceremony

By Gwyneth Falloon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Neb. — Honoring the last soldier buried in Buffalo County, Joseph S. Wiley’s resting place was marked during a special ceremony Sunday. It was all part of the Department of Nebraska and the Dakotas Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War’s “Last Soldier Project.” The project’s mission is to find and flag the final resting place of the last union soldier buried in each Nebraska county. Commander Keith Rockefeller said it is important to remember the soldiers who died.

