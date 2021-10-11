CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPS announces another school is going virtual

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 5 days ago
Milwaukee Public Schools announced on Sunday that Maple Tree Elementary School will be moving to virtual learning effective immediately with the plan to return to in-person on October 20.

MPS said it made the decision to go virtual due to the school community reporting that three percent or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period.

Staff will continue to report to the building to work independently from their classroom or work space. Students and families can expect outreach from their child's teacher on additional instructions for virtual learning.

Maple Tree becomes the fourth school within MPS to opt to virtual learning in the last week.

