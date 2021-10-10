Browns pulled Chargers RB Austin Ekeler into end zone for game-winning touchdown

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – On Sunday, during the slate of NFL games, it surely ranked as the strangest sight: Cleveland Browns defensive players pulling Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler into the end zone for a touchdown that gave the Chargers a 47-42 lead with 1:31 left to play.

It was the last thing the Chargers wanted to see in an eventual victory by that same score.

Facing first-and-goal at the Browns’ 3-yard-line, the Chargers planned to let the clock run down and attempt a chip-shot field goal as time expired, according to Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. That would have ensured the Browns could not have scored again.

After taking the handoff from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Ekeler was supposed to go down before crossing into the end zone. But he stayed on his feet long enough for a gang of Browns defensive players to pull him into the end zone.

“I got to get a ruling there,’’ said Staley, the Chargers' first-year head coach. “It was my interpretation that you can’t be pulled in, right?”

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

Safety John Johnson III, who was one of the Browns players who got behind Ekeler and pushed the running back into the end zone, said the team was ready for the play.

“That was our strategy," Johnson told reporters. "We had practiced that before. …We gave ourselves a chance to go down the score at the end, so that’s what that was all about.’’

After the touchdown, the Chargers failed to convert the two-point conversion. The Browns then could have been in position to win with a touchdown in what had turned into a wild shootout at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers endured the final 91 seconds, with the Browns marching to their 47-yard line before quarterback Baker Mayfield threw three deep passes, including a Hail Mary into the end zone on the final play.

All three passes fell incomplete, sealing the Chargers' win.

“I still have this feeling in my stomach, like ‘Ah, I could have blown the game,’’ Ekeler said with a smile.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Browns pulled Chargers RB Austin Ekeler into end zone for game-winning touchdown