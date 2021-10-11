CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Man, woman arrested after breaking into Pinellas County Justice Center

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
 5 days ago

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man and woman are now facing several charges after deputies say they broke into the Pinellas County Justice Center.

Investigators say deputies received a call around 8:30 p.m. Sunday from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Court Security unit of a break-in at the front entrance.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office says they found the front door shattered and 47-year-old Catherine Adams inside. When she was confronted, Adams left the building.

Once inside the courthouse, deputies say they found 49-year-old William Atkins.

According to PCSO, Atkins used a small piece of rebar to shatter the glass door before going inside. At this time, it does not appear either Adams or Atkins made it past the security checkpoint located inside the building.

Both have been arrested and will be booked at the Pinellas County Jail.

They will face charges of armed burglary of an occupied structure, felony criminal mischief, and felony theft from a construction site.

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

