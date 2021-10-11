Plentiful pumpkins: Seasonal events highlight important early Bell crop

Episcopalians are known for their “Book of Common Prayer.” Except this fall when they could be using the “Book of Uncommon Pumpkins.”. This fall is all about variations on the theme of orange with such exotic names as Pepo, Mos-chata, Maxima and Mix- ta. In the fall, plentiful pumpkins in the fields meant an abundant harvest though the winter. The deeper the color, the sweeter the meat and the better the meal.