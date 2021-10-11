CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bell County, TX

Plentiful pumpkins: Seasonal events highlight important early Bell crop

By PATRICIA BENOIT
Temple Daily Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpiscopalians are known for their “Book of Common Prayer.” Except this fall when they could be using the “Book of Uncommon Pumpkins.”. This fall is all about variations on the theme of orange with such exotic names as Pepo, Mos-chata, Maxima and Mix- ta. In the fall, plentiful pumpkins in the fields meant an abundant harvest though the winter. The deeper the color, the sweeter the meat and the better the meal.

www.tdtnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group recommends 2nd J&J shot

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot. The decision will...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Temple, TX
Society
County
Bell County, TX
Bell County, TX
Society
Bell County, TX
Business
Local
Texas Society
Temple, TX
Industry
State
California State
City
Temple, TX
City
Killeen, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Temple, TX
Business
Bell County, TX
Industry
City
Belton, TX
City
Leander, TX
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Pie#Pumpkin Recipes#Pumpkin Patch#Crops#Episcopalians#Pepo#Maxima#Mixta#Christ Episcopal Church
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse victim sues, claims Kenosha police conspired with vigilantes

The lone surviving victim of a deadly August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is suing the city and its leaders, claiming police conspired with vigilantes. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, was volunteering as a medic for the Black Lives Matter movement when Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, shot him in the arm during the second night of civil unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, following the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy