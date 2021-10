Cloud collaboration leader sees increasing interest in its partner program after hitting record numbers year-over-year. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, has experienced an increase of nearly 50% to its ecosystem of integrations in 2021. Most recently, Dialpad introduced integrations with Intercom, Microsoft Teams, Miro and Playvox. Dialpad’s emphasis on creating a seamless experience for both technology partners and the customers that use integrations demonstrates its commitment to being the only platform that provides a truly unified communication as a service (TruCaaS) experience.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO