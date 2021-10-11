CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Questionable pitching change burns Astros manager Dusty Baker

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Astros manager Dusty Baker made a bold move in Game 3 of the ALDS, and it did not work out at all for him. The Astros carried a 5-1 lead into the bottom of the third of Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Starter Luis Garcia ran into trouble, however, giving up a two-run home run to Yasmani Grandal to make it 5-3. Garcia was one strike away from getting out of the inning, but gave up back-to-back two-out singles to Yoan Moncada and Gavin Sheets to bring Leury Garcia up as the go-ahead run.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Gavin Sheets
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker, Astros upset over Yasmani Grandal play

Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros were upset over a call that went in the Chicago White Sox’s favor during Game 3 of their ALDS on Sunday night in Chicago. The White Sox were leading 7-6 and had runners on the corners with nobody out and Yasmani Grandal up in the bottom of the fourth. Grandal hit a slow chopper to first, and Yuli Gurriel charged and fielded it. Gurriel threw home to try and stop Luis Robert from scoring. However, his throw hit Grandal, who was running on the grass inside the baseline.
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alds#The Chicago White Sox
Houston Chronicle

Interference? Not on this play, says plate umpire

The appearance that Yasmani Grandal interfered with a relay throw from Yuli Gurriel left manager Dusty Baker and catcher Martín Maldonado livid during the fourth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Astros and White Sox. The play was part of a three-run fourth inning...
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Dusty Baker hilariously reacts to Astros allowing home run mid-interview

Live in-game interviews have become a staple of MLB playoff coverage. When that’s the case, you run the risk of significant events interrupting the interview. Some of those events might not necessarily be to the liking of the interview subject, either. That’s what happened to Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker...
MLB
FanSided

Dusty Baker makes bold choice for Game 4 starting pitcher

The Houston Astros are turning to a talented pitcher in hopes of taking Game 4, along with the ALDS, from the Chicago White Sox. As Game 4 of the ALDS between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox has been pushed back a day due to inclement weather, Houston’s Dusty Baker has made a pretty notable announcement ahead of the eventual meeting between the two teams.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Details behind the longtime feud between Dusty Baker, Tony La Russa

Dusty Baker and Tony La Russa are the two oldest managers in the game and both have been in professional baseball for more than 50 years. They’ve not only faced each other more than 200 times, but they’ve had more than their fair share of run-ins that led to finger-pointing and shouting matches.
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy