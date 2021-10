Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced this weekend that the production of its electric vehicles at Gigafactory Berlin in Germany would begin in November. The start date is a timely advantage that Tesla has, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who believes the ramp of production at the Berlin Gigafactory and Gigafactory Texas, also slated for initial manufacturing later this year, will coincide with the scheduled growth of the EV sector over the 12 to 18 months.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO