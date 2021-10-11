49ers QB Trey Lance says he didn’t take as many hits as it seemed against Cardinals

200 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. On the surface, it may seem like 49ers quarterback Trey Lance took a bit too much punishment in his first NFL start, having carried the ball 16 times while being on the other end of two sacks and seven quarterback hits. But thankfully, Lance got out of the game unscathed and assured reporters afterwards the hits he took weren't as bad as they looked.