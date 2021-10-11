CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers QB Trey Lance says he didn’t take as many hits as it seemed against Cardinals

By Kirk Larrabee, follow
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

200 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. On the surface, it may seem like 49ers quarterback Trey Lance took a bit too much punishment in his first NFL start, having carried the ball 16 times while being on the other end of two sacks and seven quarterback hits. But thankfully, Lance got out of the game unscathed and assured reporters afterwards the hits he took weren't as bad as they looked.

www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
hypefresh.co

Russell Wilson Mourns Best Friend’s Death

Loosing a best friend can be tough on anyone. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently lost his bestfriend Trevor Moawad to Cancer. Of course, the football player didn’t take the news of Moawad’s passing lightly. Since his death, Wilson and his famous wife Ciara, have mourned over the untimely death of their friend. Recently, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback gave a tribute to his dear friend.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jimmie Ward
Person
George Kittle
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Seahawks Rumors: Tre Flowers Released from Contract After CB's Request to Move On

Nearly two weeks after losing his starting job, Tre Flowers has reportedly been released by the Seattle Seahawks. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 26-year-old requested the move. Flowers was only making $2.18 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract. A fifth-round draft pick by the Seahawks...
NFL
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings might have a major problem in their locker room

Following his team’s big win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler took to Twitter to express his frustrations. Sunday was a great day to be a member of the Minnesota Vikings after the team was able to finally get their first win of the season by defeating the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Announce Notable Wide Receiver Signing

The Seattle Seahawks offense has been rock solid so far, but not enough to keep pace with their last two opponents – resulting in back-to-back losses. So the Seahawks are adding some reinforcements to the receivers room. On Wednesday, the Seahawks announced that they have signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football
Tacoma News Tribune

For Pete Carroll, the idea of bringing back Richard Sherman to Seahawks was complicated

Richard Sherman didn’t sign back with the Seahawks. He was never going to. Not now. The 33-year-old former Seahawks All-Pro cornerback and charter member of their famed “Legion of Boom” defensive secondary signed with the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wednesday. “Not as nerve-wracking to do it in year 11,...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Announce Six Roster Moves

LB Aaron Donkor (International) Nkemdiche, 27, was taken in the first round out of Ole Miss by the Cardinals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7.6 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1,122,808 for the 2019 season when the Cardinals waived him.
NFL
New York Post

Russell Wilson exits Seahawks-Rams with grotesque finger injury

Consider Russell Wilson digitally altered. The Seattle Seahawks star quarterback left Thursday’s game against the Rams after suffering a rather gruesome-looking finger injury in the third quarter. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after the Rams’ 26-17 win that Wilson suffered a “badly sprained finger,” and that further tests would be...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
blackchronicle.com

Tom Brady joins Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre as only QBs in NFL history to beat all 32 teams

Not only did Tom Brady’s return to New England end up living up to the hype, it actually might have exceeded it. In his return to Gillette Stadium, Brady and the Buccaneers edged the Patriots 19-17 in a game that wasn’t decided until Nick Folk’s 56-yard field goal missed after bouncing off the left upright with under 60 seconds left to play.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
12up

Russell Wilson has simple message for worried Seahawks fans

The season simply hasn't gone according to plan for the Seattle Seahawks. After opening the year with an impressive win on the road to the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle has lost back-to-back showdowns. Things looked rough in the second half of Week 3's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. However, despite this...
NFL
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy