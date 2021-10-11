Germany’s new government and its inevitable coalitions

In Merkel’s party, introspection and recrimination after crushing defeat”:. There’s no reason to draw overly dramatic conclusions from the poor showing of the once-mighty Social Democratic Party and its right-of-center counterparts, the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union. Reared in a two-party system, Americans find it difficult to accept the legitimacy and effectiveness of traditional multiparty counterparts in most of Europe. In Germany’s case, coalitions have almost always (the 1957 election being an exception) ruled the roost; and this will most likely be the outcome when the Christian right and the Socialist left will inevitably be forced to sit down with and accept the new contestants on the scene: the Greens and Free Democrats — and form, yet again, another stable democratic government. We should be so fortunate.