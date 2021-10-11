CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Germany’s new government and its inevitable coalitions

By Today at
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Merkel’s party, introspection and recrimination after crushing defeat”:. There’s no reason to draw overly dramatic conclusions from the poor showing of the once-mighty Social Democratic Party and its right-of-center counterparts, the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union. Reared in a two-party system, Americans find it difficult to accept the legitimacy and effectiveness of traditional multiparty counterparts in most of Europe. In Germany’s case, coalitions have almost always (the 1957 election being an exception) ruled the roost; and this will most likely be the outcome when the Christian right and the Socialist left will inevitably be forced to sit down with and accept the new contestants on the scene: the Greens and Free Democrats — and form, yet again, another stable democratic government. We should be so fortunate.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Explainer: Germany's Next Government Faces Three Big Economic Challenges

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel has steered Germany through many crises over the past 16 years, but she has also left behind a mixed legacy and failed to tackle some deep structural problems in Europe's largest economy. Despite a "golden decade" of uninterrupted growth and budget surpluses, most economists...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Germany's Center-Right Woos Greens for Possible Coalition

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right bloc sought to win over the environmentalist Greens for a possible coalition Tuesday as the parties that hope for a share of power in Germany wrapped up their first talks on forming a new government. The Union bloc's candidate for chancellor, state...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Germany's SPD to Open Coalition Talks With 'Kingmaker' Parties

BERLIN (Reuters) -The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) moved a step closer on Wednesday to heading Germany's next government, signing up the Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) for coalition talks following an inconclusive national election. The SPD's candidate for chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said the talks would begin on Thursday following...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Germany’s Greens and CDU report ‘constructive’ coalition talks

Germany’s Green party and conservatives have described initial rounds of exploratory coalition talks as “constructive”. The comment came after the first formal meeting since last month’s election between the likely chief kingmaker in a future government and the second-placed Christian Democrats (CDU). Despite pressure on the CDU’s Armin Laschet to...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Christian Right#Coalitions#Social Democratic Party#Christian Social Union#Americans#Socialist#Greens#Democrats
Marietta Daily Journal

Germany's Greens to let members vote on final coalition deal

BERLIN — The 120,000 members of Germany's Green Party will get to vote on any coalition deal to form a new government if it involves the party, which emerged as the third strongest force in last week's election, members decided at a conference in Berlin on Saturday. A party conference...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Poland says it will build $400m border wall to stop Belarus ‘weaponising’ refugees

The Polish Council of Ministers has approved a draft legislation to spend $404mn (£294 mn) to build a wall at the border with Belarus to stop migrants from crossing over to Poland."The Council of Ministers has just adopted a bill on the construction of state border security, submitted by the ministry of the interior and administration," Poland's minister of interior and administration Mariusz Kaminski shared on Twitter.Rada Ministrów przyjęła właśnie projekt ustawy o budowie zabezpieczenia granicy państwowej, zgłoszony przez @MSWiA_GOV_PL. Projekt, który trafi teraz do Sejmu zakłada stworzenie solidnej, wysokiej zapory, wyposażonej również w system monitoringu oraz detekcji ruchu.— Mariusz...
IMMIGRATION
bulletin-news.com

Germany’s SPD Struggle To Make Three-Way Coalition

The Social Democrats (SPD) in Germany’s centre-left indicated on Sunday that they were ready to enter three-way coalition negotiations with the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP), but the two smaller parties left open the possibility of a different alliance with the conservatives. A tight election result last Sunday, in which...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

After Meeting Suitors, Germany's Coalition Kingmakers Retreat to Mull Next Step

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's would-be "kingmakers", the Greens and Free Democrats, will take the next two days to decide how they will proceed with talks to form a new coalition government, Greens co-leader Robert Habeck said on Tuesday. A close result in a Sept. 26 election, when no party won an...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Stars Are Aligning' for Germany's Socialists to Lead Next Government, Experts Say

Germany's main political parties are just beginning to explore possible formations for a coalition government after an inconclusive election in September. Experts say that the stars are aligning for a coalition to be led by Olaf Scholz, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party. Speculation is mounting that Armin Laschet,...
WORLD
The Independent

Welcome to Lausitz, Germany’s new lake district

Goerlitz is as far east as you can go in Germany. Amble across the city’s pedestrian bridge over the river Neisse and you’re in Poland (there’s no border check). Seemingly perfectly preserved, it’s one of the major towns of the crossborder area of Lausitz (a name that roughly translates as “marshy”), also known as Lusatia. The town’s historic buildings the colour of French Fancies were fortuitously undamaged by Allied bombs in the Second World War. The area also has a new September arts festival, curated by the director of the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra, Daniel Kuehnel, featuring events such as mezzo-soprano...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader.Foreign Minister Heiko Maas comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as his country sees a significant rise in the number of migrants arriving via Belarus and neighboring Poland. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among the EU leaders who have joined Poland in accusing the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the EU as a form of “hybrid war” in retaliation...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Explainer: Upping the tempo: Germany's coalition dance heats up

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Olaf Scholz wants to wrap up the negotiations that should make him Germany's next chancellor by Christmas. Friday's agreement between his Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats on opening coalition talks are a big step towards that goal. But their barebones agreement, which...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Norway's prime minister present his new government

Norway’s new center-left Cabinet has taken office after the incoming prime minister presented a center-left minority government Thursday, a day after a deadly bow-and-arrow attack in a small town.Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, the leader of Norway’s center-left Labor Party, stood outside the royal palace with his 19-member team — 10 women and nine men — that includes the leader of the euroskeptic Center Party, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, who becomes finance minister. Emilie Enger Mehl became Norway s youngest-ever justice minister at age 28, while the foreign minister portfolio went to another woman — Anniken Scharning Huitfeldt.Gahr Stoere said...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Instantview: Germany's SPD, Greens, FDP Agree Roadmap for Coalition Talks

BERLIN (Reuters) - Three German parties agreed a roadmap to form a new German government on Friday that included no tax increases, the minimum wage, and commitments on infrastructure spending. Following are some economists' assessments of the outline. LARS FELD, DIRECTOR, WALTER EUCKEN INSTITUTE. "The outcome of the exploratory talks...
EUROPE
The Independent

Merkel backs dialogue with Poland over tensions with EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that Poland s European Union partners need to step away from confrontation and instead talk to the government in Warsaw to seek solutions to the difficulties in their relationship.Last week, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that Polish laws take precedence over those of the 27-nation EU, which Poland joined in 2004. The ruling further escalated lingering tensions over democratic standards between the country’s right-wing nationalist government and Brussels institutions. Asked during a visit to Brussels whether Europe should quickly take tougher action, Merkel said EU members “have the obligation always to try to find...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU says anti-Semitism has no place in bloc after Jansa tweet

The European Union reiterated Friday that anti-Semitism “has no place" in the 27-nation bloc after Slovenian Prime minister Janez Jansa posted a message on social media that was criticized by some European lawmakers as anti-Semitic.Jansa, whose country currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, accused several members of the European Parliament of being “puppets" of George Soros. The Hungarian-American billionaire investor, who is Jewish has been the subject of anti-Semitic attacks and conspiracy theories for decades.Jansa made his comments on Twitter during a visit to Slovenia by a European Parliament delegation assessing press freedom and the rule of...
SOCIETY
AFP

Iran says agreed with EU on Brussels nuclear talks 'in days'

Iran and the EU agreed Thursday to hold further dialogue in Brussels aimed at resuming talks on a faltering 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic republic and world powers, Tehran said.  "At the end of this meeting, the two parties agreed to continue dialogue on questions of mutual interest in the coming days in Brussels," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement, which noted that Mora said the EU was "ready to collaborate with Iran and the other parties".  
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Turkey's Erdogan bids farewell to Merkel after 16 years

Angela Merkel’s final visit to Turkey as German chancellor on Saturday saw two of Europe’s longest serving leaders pay tribute to one another as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted her for farewell talks overlooking the Bosporus.Erdogan had been in office for more than two years when Merkel came to power in 2005. Since then, they have built a relationship based on pragmatism that has weathered several crises. “I hope that our successful work with Mrs. Merkel will continue in the same way under the new government,” Erdogan said at an Istanbul news conference. The leaders discussed Turkey’s relations...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy