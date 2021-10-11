CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

A remedy for D.C.’s ‘taxation without representation’ problem

By Today at
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oct. 5 Metro article “Supreme Court affirms ruling that residents are not entitled to voting rights in Congress” said the Supreme Court’s decision “does not preclude Congress from passing a law that would grant the District a vote in the national legislature.” Because not enough members of Congress believe such a law is warranted, D.C. residents are left with what should be anathema to all Americans: taxation without representation.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The court says D.C. disenfranchisement isn’t unconstitutional. It’s still un-American.

“I had been prepared to lose in court, but not to lose the issue. I regard this as a winnable cause — and winnable in the near term.” That was D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) in 2000 commenting on the Supreme Court’s decision to affirm the ruling of a three-judge panel that D.C. residents do not have a constitutional right to voting representation in Congress. Ms. Norton was clearly wrong in her optimism about getting justice “in the near term” for D.C. residents — a point painfully driven home more than two decades later when the Supreme Court ruled against a legal effort to give the District voting representation in Congress. No question, though, that Ms. Norton was right in her resolve that this is a cause — involving fundamental rights for American citizens — that must be won and not abandoned.
CONGRESS & COURTS
localdvm.com

Court rejects D.C. residents' bid for voting representation

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed a lower court ruling that said District of Columbia residents are not entitled to voting representation in the House of Representatives. Read more here: https://www.localdvm.com/news/washington-dc/court-rejects-d-c-residents-bid-for-voting-representation/
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Supreme Court agrees D.C. not entitled to congressional voting representation

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed an earlier ruling that D.C. is not constitutionally entitled to voting representation in Congress, deflating hopes among some advocates that they could secure representation for District residents through the courts rather than through legislation. The Supreme Court issued its decision in a few-sentence order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Won’t Consider Voting Representation for D.C. Residents

The U.S. Supreme Court won’t revive a lawsuit seeking voting representation for D.C.'s congressional delegation. The district’s single House member— Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton—is able to participate in committee activities, but doesn’t have voting privileges during floor votes. A three-judge district court panel found that only residents of “states” were...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Federal Income Taxes#Voting Rights#Metro#The Supreme Court#Americans
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Loses Two Conservatives (2)

President Joe Biden’s bipartisan commission studying changes to the U.S. Supreme Court, including court expansion, lost two of its conservative members ahead of a Friday meeting to review preliminary findings. Caleb Nelson, a law professor at the University of Virginia, and Jack Goldsmith, a law professor at Harvard, are no...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions

Policy, politics and progressive commentary   The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of […] The post 2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Florida puts a price tag on voting. ‘That’s not right.’

For Judy Bolden, it is $52,985.02. For Frank Summerville, it is $34,018. For Sergio Thornton, it is $20,000, and for Raquel Wright, $54,137. That is what they will have to pay to vote in Florida. They are among the hundreds of thousands of people who are ineligible to vote in the state because of lingering court fines and fees associated with their previous felony convictions. “That’s not right,,” Ms. Bolden, who served an 18-month prison sentence two decades ago, said when she was told of the staggering sum. “It’s like I’m not a citizen. That’s what they’re saying.”
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

David Bossie: Biden-Fauci COVID suprise coming? Sinking poll numbers, crises may bring course correction

With all of the Biden-created crises worsening by the day, the president’s radical agenda stalled in Congress, and more daunting problems coming on the radar with no end in sight, Americans are facing a crisis of confidence not felt since the depressing days of stagflation and the Iranian hostage crisis during the administration of President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and 1980.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy