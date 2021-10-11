A remedy for D.C.’s ‘taxation without representation’ problem
The Oct. 5 Metro article "Supreme Court affirms ruling that residents are not entitled to voting rights in Congress" said the Supreme Court's decision "does not preclude Congress from passing a law that would grant the District a vote in the national legislature." Because not enough members of Congress believe such a law is warranted, D.C. residents are left with what should be anathema to all Americans: taxation without representation.
