The far side of humor

Ziwe has quickly become a beloved funny girl who can handle difficult conversations smoothly with her magnetic wit. She has gone from Instagram Live stardom, where she asked guests like Alyssa Milano and Caroline Calloway questions like “How many Black friends do you have?” to having her own show, Ziwe, on Showtime, with Fran Lebowitz in her hot seat. Ziwe possesses a straight-shooter sensibility that will slice and dice anyone she interviews. And her love for buoyant fashion is just as head-turning and sharp as her humor. Think: larger-than-life hats, big boas, bright colors, and references to Clueless and Moesha. Her style has gotten her noticed by luxury houses like Valentino, which invited her to attend its spring 2022 show in Paris. “Not to quote the famous film Passport to Paris with Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, but I’ve never felt more French,” Ziwe tells Vogue. “I could see the Eiffel Tower from my hotel room.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO