The far side of humor

Washington Post
Cover picture for the articleEmma Allen, the New Yorker magazine’s cartoon editor, should be commended for bringing “diverse voices” to the publication [“New Yorker’s arbiter of amusing,” Style, Oct. 6]. I have been a subscriber for two years. I would like to believe that the primary objective of a cartoon is to elicit a chuckle or possibly an out-and-out laugh. The New Yorker cartoons are humorless. I can count on two hands the chuckles they provided. Having grown up in the Midwest, possibly I don’t appreciate the cosmopolitan humor. More likely, I am just an old curmudgeon. I do own the three-volume set containing all the “Far Side” cartoons Gary Larson crafted. He was laugh-out-loud funny.

