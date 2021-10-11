Too late, Ms. Grisham

Stephanie Grisham’s outrage over the former president’s indifference to the lives of real people kicked in only when it applied to her [“My relationship with a White House staffer turned abusive. The Trumps seemed unfazed.,” op-ed, Oct. 6]. She ignored her former partner’s abuse in favor of winning an election. Anyone who buys this woman’s book (or her alleged mea culpa) is enabling her to profit from complicity in an administration that laughed at the coronavirus and taunted those they considered “elites,” and whose morality was governed only by pursuit of money. Instead of bemoaning her now “outsider” status, she should dedicate the rest of her life to helping the many people she has harmed.