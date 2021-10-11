CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Too late, Ms. Grisham

Cover picture for the articleStephanie Grisham’s outrage over the former president’s indifference to the lives of real people kicked in only when it applied to her [“My relationship with a White House staffer turned abusive. The Trumps seemed unfazed.,” op-ed, Oct. 6]. She ignored her former partner’s abuse in favor of winning an election. Anyone who buys this woman’s book (or her alleged mea culpa) is enabling her to profit from complicity in an administration that laughed at the coronavirus and taunted those they considered “elites,” and whose morality was governed only by pursuit of money. Instead of bemoaning her now “outsider” status, she should dedicate the rest of her life to helping the many people she has harmed.

Steve Bannon's defiance of the Jan. 6 committee is just his latest con

The House’s Jan. 6 committee is set Tuesday to recommend criminal contempt charges against former Trump administration staffer Stephen K. Bannon. Mr. Bannon has cast his defiance of a committee subpoena as a matter of principle, declaring through his attorney that he would “honor” former president Donald Trump’s invocation of executive privilege and refuse to turn over documents or sit for a deposition. In fact, this episode is just another chapter in his long career as a far-right provocateur and opportunist, which — astonishingly, given his record — still seems to have life.
Democrats finally have reason to celebrate one of Trump's threats

The Republican Party doesn't have a platform. Or a policy agenda. Or substantive issues it's eager to work on. Or compelling leaders who are ready to govern. What defines the contemporary GOP — the one thing that animates the party more than anything else — is an unshakable belief in a ridiculous lie about Donald Trump's 2020 defeat. The former president boasted at an Iowa rally this past weekend, "It's the single biggest issue, the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers is talking about the election fraud of the 2020 presidential election."
Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
Buttigieg Responds To Tucker Carlson's 'Breastfeed' Remark: 'I Guess He Just Doesn't Understand the Concept of Bottle-Feeding'

On Friday, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg responded to Tucker Carlson after the Fox News host mocked him the previous night for taking paternity leave. “Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child – paternity leave, they call it – trying to figure out how to breastfeed,” said Carlson. “No word on how that went.”
David Bossie: Biden-Fauci COVID suprise coming? Sinking poll numbers, crises may bring course correction

With all of the Biden-created crises worsening by the day, the president’s radical agenda stalled in Congress, and more daunting problems coming on the radar with no end in sight, Americans are facing a crisis of confidence not felt since the depressing days of stagflation and the Iranian hostage crisis during the administration of President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and 1980.
Publix heiress, funder of Jan. 6 rally, gave $150,000 to GOP attorneys general association

A wealthy Trump donor who helped finance the rally in Washington on Jan. 6 also gave $150,000 to the nonprofit arm of the Republican Attorneys General Association, records show, funds that a person familiar with the contribution said were intended in part to promote the rally. The nonprofit organization paid for a robocall touting a march that afternoon to the U.S. Capitol to “call on Congress to stop the steal.”
Native American Group Calls on Fox News to Fire Hosts Over 'Racist' Comments

A Native American organization is calling on Fox News to fire hosts Jesse Watters and Rachel Campos-Duffy over a segment in which they tied Native Americans’ struggles to “government dependency” and “alcoholism.”. IllumiNative, which describes itself as a Native-led non-profit “dedicated to battling toxic misconceptions of Native Americans,” issued a...
