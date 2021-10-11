CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Mountaineer Park Results Sunday October 10th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

1st-$11,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Clear.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Frankfort Times

Woodbine Early Entries, Sunday October 10th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Pot Committed (L), 118K. Nicholls8-8-8Santino DiPaola20/1. 3Hagemeister Park , 118J. Stein5-x-xKevin Attard10/1. 5Rum Cup (L), 118K. Kimura5-6-xBarbara Minshall6/1. 6Grafton Street , 121R. Hernandez2-3-xMark Casse4/5. 7Broadway Sky (L), 118D. Fukumoto8-x-xPatrick Dixon20/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Gulfstream Park Results Saturday October 2nd, 2021

10th-$21,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
HOBBIES
Frankfort Times

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday October 20th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Awesome Incentive (L), 120R. Latchman4-x-xJohn McKee12/1. 2Holly's Persuasion (L), 120D. Thorpe7-x-xJohn McKee12/1. 3Shiny Penny (L), 120J. Montanox-x-xCrystal Pickett6/1. 4Miss Midnight , 120W. Ho2-5-5James Lawrence, II7/5. 5Swayin to and Fro , 120C. Hiraldox-x-xMarion Cuttino15/1. 6I B Nasty (L), 120F. Peltroche3-4-5Gregory Viands8/1. 7Ain't She a Pistol ,...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountaineer Park
Frankfort Times

Santa Anita Park Results Sunday October 3rd, 2021

1st-$75,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs, Downhill Turf, Clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy