Soccer

GIRLS SOCCER | Bracket glance: a brief look at each local playoff district

Daily Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA glance at the high school girls soccer draw released Sunday:. Local team: Wooster (No. 12, E1) Wooster, a 12 seed, put itself in the Elyria 1 bracket, where it will host Shaker Heights (No. 18) in a sectional semi-final. With a win, the Generals will make the trip to Brunswick (No. 8), who it lost to earlier in the season 2-0. If Wooster makes to districts, it probably would face No. 7 Westlake.

