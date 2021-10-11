Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The rotation which prompted the Tornado Warning has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the Tornado Warning will be allowed to expire. However a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect.alerts.weather.gov
