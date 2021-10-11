CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

Tornado Warning issued for Creek, Okfuskee by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Creek; Okfuskee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles north of Paden, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Depew Slick This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 185 and 189. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

