Dan Wiederer: The Chicago Bears turned up the volume to celebrate an exhilarating upset in Las Vegas after getting clutch contributions from all phases

The Chicago Bears went to Las Vegas and dominated the Raiders on their way to a huge road win. Outside of many of the die-hard fans, not many people gave the Chicago Bears any hope of having even a decent season in 2021. There were too many holes on the roster they said. The offense will still struggle to move the ball. Also, the defense is aging and will continue to regress. Some so-called “experts” didn’t think Chicago would win more than three games.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO