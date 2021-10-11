CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mbappé nets late as France beats Spain to win Nations League

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylian Mbappé scored a late winner as world champion France came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in the Nations League final on Sunday. Mbappé netted with 10 minutes remaining as France was again forced to fight back, just as it had done in the semifinals against Belgium. There were...

