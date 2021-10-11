CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bryan, Johnston, Marshall by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bryan; Johnston; Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSTON...WESTERN BRYAN AND MARSHALL COUNTIES At 926 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Madill, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Madill, Tishomingo, Kingston, Dickson, Colbert, Mannsville, Ravia, Silo, Mead, Cartwright, Woodville, Lebanon, Russett, Willis, Little City, Lake Texoma, Oakland and Mcbride. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

