The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders’ primetime matchup on Monday night at SoFi Stadium was delayed because of severe weather that rolled through the area. SoFi Stadium is home to the Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. It was built in the Inglewood neighborhood of the city at the old Hollywood Park Racetrack and near The Forum. The cost of the project was around $6 billion.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO