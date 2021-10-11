Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keweenaw by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 22:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keweenaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR KEWEENAW COUNTY At 1022 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Isle Royale near Mount Desor, or near Siskiwit Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Siskiwit Lake, and much of Isle Royale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
