LSP investigate separate crashes that killed four people

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are investigating two separate crashes that occurred in East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes on Saturday, Oct. 9.

In West Baton Rouge Parish, LSP Troop A responded to a three-vehicle crash on La Hwy 1 that killed two people around 2 a.m. The investigation revealed that 34-year-old Brittney Lewis was driving a 2012 Dodge Charger the wrong way in the northbound lanes of La Hwy 1. 32-year-old Kamden Obear was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado north on La Hwy 1.

Photo courtesy of Megan Jones.

“The Dodge struck the Chevrolet head-on before striking a 2020 Freightliner also traveling

north on LA Hwy 1,” an official LSP press release said. “The Dodge then became engulfed in flames.”

Although Lewis was wearing a seatbelt, she suffered fatal injuries due to the severity of the crash. Obear was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene along with Lewis by the West Baton Rouge

Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Freightliner was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. LSP suspect Lewis was impaired. Toxicology samples were taken from all three drivers and have been submitted.

Just a few hours later in East Baton Rouge Parish, LSP Troop A responded to another two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. LSP troopers discovered that 24-year-old Sedrick Williams was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala northbound on La Hwy 30 when he crossed the centerline and hit an International 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler was traveling southbound.

Willis was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. A passenger in the Impala, 53-year-old Wilbert Landry, also suffered fatal injuries despite wearing a seatbelt. Both Willis and Landry were pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the 18-wheeler was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and have been submitted for analysis.

Both crashes are under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.