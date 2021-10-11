CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSP investigate separate crashes that killed four people

By Trinity Velazquez
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are investigating two separate crashes that occurred in East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes on Saturday, Oct. 9.

In West Baton Rouge Parish, LSP Troop A responded to a three-vehicle crash on La Hwy 1 that killed two people around 2 a.m. The investigation revealed that 34-year-old Brittney Lewis was driving a 2012 Dodge Charger the wrong way in the northbound lanes of La Hwy 1. 32-year-old Kamden Obear was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado north on La Hwy 1.

Photo courtesy of Megan Jones.

“The Dodge struck the Chevrolet head-on before striking a 2020 Freightliner also traveling
north on LA Hwy 1,” an official LSP press release said. “The Dodge then became engulfed in flames.”

Although Lewis was wearing a seatbelt, she suffered fatal injuries due to the severity of the crash. Obear was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene along with Lewis by the West Baton Rouge
Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Freightliner was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. LSP suspect Lewis was impaired. Toxicology samples were taken from all three drivers and have been submitted.

Just a few hours later in East Baton Rouge Parish, LSP Troop A responded to another two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. LSP troopers discovered that 24-year-old Sedrick Williams was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala northbound on La Hwy 30 when he crossed the centerline and hit an International 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler was traveling southbound.

Willis was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. A passenger in the Impala, 53-year-old Wilbert Landry, also suffered fatal injuries despite wearing a seatbelt. Both Willis and Landry were pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the 18-wheeler was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and have been submitted for analysis.

Both crashes are under investigation.

