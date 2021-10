Anime fans are counting down the days until the second half of the fourth season of Attack On Titan lands, with the saga of the Scout Regiment set to arrive in January of next year, and the franchise has revealed a new trailer to promote the final volume of the series created by Hajime Isayama. While the last chapter of the dark franchise arrived earlier this year in Japan, giving manga readers the last story of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin that had plenty of surprises and tragic moments in the final battle between the island of Paradis and the nation of Marley.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO