PG&E Will Begin Turning Off Power for Safety Due to Offshore Wind Event, Affecting About 25,000 Customers

Pacific Gas & Electric began shutting off power to about 25,000 customers in central and northern California Monday and Southern California Edison warned it may do the same for 9,000 of its customers as high winds toppled trees, downed power lines and ignited at least one of several fires that forced people to flee from their homes.At least a half dozen small fires broke out across the state by late afternoon, challenging firefighters as they tried to contain the blazes amid the blustering wind.West of Santa Barbara authorities ordered the mandatory evacuation of campsites and ranches near Refugio...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO