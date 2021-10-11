PG&E Will Begin Turning Off Power for Safety Due to Offshore Wind Event, Affecting About 25,000 Customers
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) confirmed it will implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affecting approximately 25,000 customers in very targeted portions of 20 counties. The first wave of targeted safety shutoffs will begin early Monday morning around 4 a.m. The scope of the overall event represents less than one-half of one percent of all PG&E customers.yubanet.com
