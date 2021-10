GLENDALE, Ariz. — Trey Lance’s first half as the 49ers’ starting quarterback didn’t produce any points. But it certainly did not lack for compelling drama. His first series ended with the first interception of his career. Two other drives ended with the Arizona Cardinals stopping him on fourth-down runs, including a hellacious collision at the goal line before he could get to the right pylon.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO