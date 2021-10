Justin Herbert has responded with gusto after a so-so start to his 2021 season. Herbert, after throwing more interceptions than touchdown passes in the season's first two games, has thrown seven touchdowns and no interceptions in the Chargers' wins over Kansas City and Las Vegas. Herbert has his work cut out for him this weekend, however, as Myles Garrett and the rest of the Browns' defense looks to knock the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year off of his game.

