NFL

Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Busy day in loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Renfrow secured six of eight targets for 56 yards in the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the Bears on Sunday. He also returned one punt for nine yards. Renfrow paced the Raiders in receptions and receiving yards while co-leading the team in targets on the afternoon. With no fewer than five catches in any game and a second straight six-reception tally Sunday, Renfrow is well on pace to comfortably exceed the career-best total of 56 receptions he managed in 2020. The Clemson product will look to continue churning out the production in a Week 6 road battle versus the Broncos.

NFL

