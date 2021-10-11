Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Notches 50 yards from scrimmage

Kirk recorded five catches (on five targets) for 39 yards and one 11-yard carry during Sunday's 17-10 win versus the 49ers. Through five games, Kirk has caught 91.3 percent of his targets (21 of 23), and his yards per target (12.3) easily marks a career high to date. The primary drawback (from a fantasy perspective) in Arizona has been Kyler Murray's propensity to spread the ball around, as five different skill-position players have at least 23 targets, with all of DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Chase Edmonds and Rondale Moore in front of Kirk. Clearly, Kirk's efficiency will help him have more fruitful outings than not, and he'll have a good chance to produce next Sunday in what may be a back-and-forth road battle with the Browns.