CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Notches 50 yards from scrimmage

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Kirk recorded five catches (on five targets) for 39 yards and one 11-yard carry during Sunday's 17-10 win versus the 49ers. Through five games, Kirk has caught 91.3 percent of his targets (21 of 23), and his yards per target (12.3) easily marks a career high to date. The primary drawback (from a fantasy perspective) in Arizona has been Kyler Murray's propensity to spread the ball around, as five different skill-position players have at least 23 targets, with all of DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Chase Edmonds and Rondale Moore in front of Kirk. Clearly, Kirk's efficiency will help him have more fruitful outings than not, and he'll have a good chance to produce next Sunday in what may be a back-and-forth road battle with the Browns.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Cleveland Browns suffer HUGE loss for matchup vs. undefeated Cardinals

Don’t be surprised if Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals is a preview of the Super Bowl as both teams have been very good so far in 2021. That being said, when the Browns take the field on Sunday, they will be without one of their top players, Nick Chubb.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rondale Moore
ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles trade TE Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, the teams announced Friday. Arizona is acquiring Ertz with the idea of making him a featured part of its offense, and Ertz...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 takeaways from Rams' humbling loss to Cardinals

SoFi Stadium played host to another matchup between undefeated teams after the Rams beat the Bucs last weekend. This time around, it didn’t go well for the home team. The Rams were blown out by the Cardinals, 37-20, suffering their first loss of the season and falling to second in the NFC West. It’s not a reason to panic, but a 17-point loss – that wasn’t even as close as the score indicates – is always tough to swallow.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#49ers#Yards From Scrimmage#American Football#Browns
USA Today

Best photos from Rams-Cardinals in Week 4

In the season’s first matchup between NFC West foes on Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals beat up on the Los Angeles Rams to remain unbeaten. Arizona blew out the Rams 37-20 at SoFi Stadium, handing Los Angeles its first loss of the year. It was smooth sailing for the Rams...
NFL
theameryfreepress.com

Cardinals run away from Clear Lake

The Spring Valley football team showed why it’s one of the top teams in Division 6 against Clear Lake Friday. The Cardinals scored at least 34 points for the sixth straight game and gave up less than 10 points for the sixth straight game. The final result was its sixth...
CLEAR LAKE, WI
NBC Sports

Cardinals activate Dennis Gardeck from IR

The Cardinals activated linebacker Dennis Gardeck from injured reserve Saturday. Gardeck tore his ACL late last season and was working his way back when he injured his hand in August. He had seven sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 94 defensive snaps last season and the Cardinals will welcome him back as another option off the edge with Chandler Jones and Markus Golden.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

With 30 Points And 400 Yards Every Game, Cardinals In Elite Company

The numbers the Cardinals have piled up this season through four games have been incredible. The main one: They have had at least 30 points and 400 yards in each of the first four games -- only the fifth team in NFL history to achieve such a feat. And the list of teams that did it before, they all had a common thread when it was over: Each team made the Super Bowl.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Joshua Miles: Designated to return from IR

The Cardinals designated Miles (ankle) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports. Miles has yet to suit up this season, but he appears healthy and on track to make his 2021 debut. The 25-year-old offensive lineman will have a 21-day period to be added to the active roster, but, if he isn't, he will return to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Four uplifting and deflating plays from 49ers-Cardinals

The 49ers are onto their bye week after missing a chance at upsetting the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. Giving out positional grades in a disappointing loss is always difficult, but there were a few bright spots. The same goes for plays. We look at four uplifting and deflating plays below. Uplifting.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy