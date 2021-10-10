CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste of College Park announces 2021 winners

By Bungalower Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Taste of College Park took place on Thursday, September 30, at the Dubsdread Ballroom in College Park and we finally have the list of winners. The event, which is hosted by the Rotary Club of College Park, features food and wine from nearly two dozen curated food and beverage operators from around the College Park areas (with some outliers) and this year, the following local operators were given awards for some really yummy dishes:

