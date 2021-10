There are many reasons why you may want to crop photos on your iPhone or iPad. Maybe you want just a specific part of the image or need to resize a photo to post on Instagram and other social media apps. Whatever the case, you can quickly crop and resize an image in the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Moreover, you can also revert to the original photo anytime. Keep reading below for all the details.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO