Johnson County, TX

Tornado Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Johnson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Johnson County in north central Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 927 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cleburne, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Keene and Joshua around 930 PM CDT. Cross Timber around 935 PM CDT. Alvarado around 940 PM CDT. Venus around 950 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Briaroaks. This includes Interstate 35W between mile markers 18 and 33. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

