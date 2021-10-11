CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I don’t care’: Barnaby Joyce rejects ‘pork-barrelling’ label over regional grants program

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Su50p_0cNILS3p00
Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has dismissed criticism of the building better regions fund grants, which Labor say favoured Coalition seats.

The deputy prime minister, Barnaby Joyce, says “I don’t care” that $300m of regional grants has been labelled “pork-barrelling” by Labor, after a seat-by-seat analysis found almost 90% was spent in Coalition and marginal seats.

The fifth round of building better regions fund (BBRF) grants, announced on Friday, awarded Coalition seats $218m, or 72.7% of the total funding.

Despite the Coalition holding more regional seats, Labor argues the value of grants exceeded the proportion of seats held by the government which were eligible for grants, which was 60%.

According to this analysis, conducted by Labor, while Coalition seats received $218m, Labor seats got just $48m. Those held by independents won $33m.

Despite holding 34% of eligible seats, Labor’s allocation amounted to just 16% of the total value of grants.

Some $46m was spent in marginal non-Coalition seats, meaning the total spent in Coalition held or targeted seats was 88%.

The safe Coalition seat of Durack received $18m, while the Nationals-held seats of Cowper and Parkes both received $14m. Safe Labor seats Bendigo and Corio, in regional Victoria, received just $40,000 and $70,000.

The biggest grants were $10m for a sports centre expansion by Lake Macquarie city council in Labor’s seat of Hunter, $9.9m to construct a walking trail along the disused rail line between Bentley and the Lismore railway station in the LNP seat of Page, and $9.7m for the Royal Flying Doctor Service’s Mt Isa redevelopment in independent-held Kennedy.

According to grant guidelines, projects were scored according to their economic and social benefits to a region, the applicants’ capability of delivering the project, and the impact of government funding.

Projects needed to score 60% in each of these criteria to be considered, with the grants then decided by a ministerial panel chaired by the infrastructure minister, Barnaby Joyce.

The BBRF is one of a number of discretionary programs that Labor has complained are effectively used as “slush funds” to be spent in marginal and target seats. This follows similar controversies over community sports grants and commuter car parks.

The Australian National Audit Office, which uncovered the partisan allocation in the latter two programs, is currently conducting an audit of the BBRF, to report in May 2022.

The shadow infrastructure minister, Catherine King, said “The numbers don’t lie, Barnaby Joyce and his ministerial panel clearly prioritised their own seats over worthy projects in other parts of the country.”

“This is just the latest in a long line of rorts from the Morrison-Joyce government,” King said in a statement.

“Sports rorts, car park rorts, safer communities rorts and now another round of regional rorts.”

“The only thing this government cares about is diverting funds for their own electoral purposes, they couldn’t care less about building a better Australia or developing all regions.”

A spokesperson for Joyce told Guardian Australia the funding allocation reflected that “geographically, regional Australia is overwhelmingly represented by Coalition MPs”.

“All selected projects were assessed against publicly available guidelines as eligible and providing value for money,” the spokesperson said.

On Monday Joyce held a press conference spruiking the Hunter grant alongside the Nationals’ candidate for the seat, James Thomson.

Joyce told reporters it “drives [him] insane” that infrastructure spending in Sydney is deemed a “great decision” but once “you cross over the Hawkesbury … it’s pork-barrelling”.

“And so I don’t care what they call it … They can call it what they like.”

“These things [were] hard fought for. Nationals brought these policies ahead because we got sick of being left behind.”

On Friday, Joyce revealed the government’s investment in the fifth round of BBRF grants had been boosted by $100m to $300m, to fund a total of 298 projects.

The fifth round of the BBRF was focused on supporting regional tourism, with $125m committed to 81 tourism-specific infrastructure upgrades.

In January, Joyce told Guardian Australia that the then deputy prime minister, Michael McCormack, had failed to ensure program guidelines ruled out any spending in cities, warning against a repeat of $10m spent on the North Sydney Olympic pool under a separate program targeting the regions.

Labor has warned the Morrison government created 22 new discretionary funds in the November budget, which it believes sets the stage for the election to be dominated by big spending decisions that repeat the partisan slant of past programs.

However, the Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, has defended the right of the government and ministers to make grants – effectively ruling out abolishing such programs if elected.

Labor has said it will aim to deter the rorting of grants funds by introducing a bill requiring ministers to explain, in real time, when they reject recommendations from their department.

International borders are about to open, but our research shows the plight of stranded Australians is not over

Australia’s international borders are due to reopen next month for people returning to states with 80% vaccination rates. Australian citizens and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine will be allowed to quarantine at home. They will also be able to leave Australia without exemption from early November. But this does not mean the plight of Australians who have been stranded overseas during the pandemic is over. We have been tracking the experience of this group during the pandemic. Our research shows not just the inadequacy of government support to this group, but some of the immediate and...
TheConversationAU

Asia's energy pivot is a warning to Australia: clinging to coal is bad for the economy

The COP26 climate negotiations are just weeks away, and the tide is now turning against international finance of coal-fired power generation. The implications for Australia cannot be ignored. China, Japan and South Korea have been three of the largest public funders of overseas coal projects, pouring billions of dollars into new coal-fired power plants across the Asia-Pacific. This has enabled a wave of coal projects in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. But in recent months, the three funding nations have each made public statements about curtailing or ending taxpayer support for new international coal power. It follows a pledge in May...
TheConversationAU

Yes, Australia can beat its 2030 emissions target. But the Morrison government barely lifted a finger

With just over a fortnight until world leaders gather in Glasgow at a make-or-break United Nations climate conference, all eyes are on the biggest climate laggards, including Australia. Prime Minister Scott Morrison continues to claim Australia will “meet and beat” its current 2030 target of reducing emissions by 26-28% below 2005 levels. But unlike many of his international counterparts, he has so far resisted increasing the 2030 target. In a report released today, commissioned by the Australian Conservation Foundation, our team at Climate Analytics conclude Australia will indeed beat its current 2030 target. We project Australia’s emissions are likely to be...
TheConversationAU

What is COP26 and why does the fate of Earth, and Australia's prosperity, depend on it?

In just over two weeks, more than 100 world leaders will gather in the Scottish industrial city of Glasgow for United Nations climate change negotiations known as COP26. Their task, no less, is to decide the fate of our planet. This characterisation may sound dramatic. After all, UN climate talks are held every year, and they’re usually pretty staid affairs. But next month’s COP26 summit is, without doubt, vitally important. In the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, each nation pledged to ramp up their emissions reduction pledges every five years. We’ve reached that deadline – in fact, a one-year delay due to...
