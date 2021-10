OnePlus, earlier this year, announced that it will only release one flagship this year and confirmed that it won’t announce the OnePlus 9T, possibly due to the chip shortage. However, it still looks like OnePlus might announce the OnePlus 9RT, successor to its cheapest smartphone of the OnePlus 9 series, in select markets. Previous reports have suggested that the smartphone will run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 and will be announced on October 15th. Ahead of the rumored release, an alleged device from OnePlus with the model number MT2110, possibly the unreleased OnePlus 9RT, has popped up on Geekbench revealing its specifications.

