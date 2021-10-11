CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Overhauled Rays staff missing October magic in ALDS

Santa Maria Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Creative as they come at deploying their arms, the Tampa Bay Rays overhauled the pitching staff that bolstered an AL pennant winner in 2020 with their signature out-of-the-box approach. Constructed with the same boldness and imagination as last year's shut-down crew, this staff hasn't created quite the...

santamariatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Schedule

Thanks to a 6-2 win at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, a Red Sox team that was not supposed to even make the postseason is moving on to the ALDS where they will meet another divisional foe in the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston will get one day off to travel down to Florida before kicking things off Thursday night. Here’s when and where you can find the rest of the games coming up for this five-game set.
MLB
abc17news.com

Lefty Shane McClanahan to start Game 1 of ALDS for Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan will start Game of 1 of the Rays’ AL Division Series on Thursday night. Rays manager Kevin Cash made the announcement before a team workout on Tuesday. Rookie Shane Baz will take the mound for Game 2 on Friday night. Depending on bullpen use in the opening two games, Cash said Drew Rasmussen is the “highly likely” Game 3 starter. Tampa Bay will face the winner of Tuesday night’s wild-card game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Mchugh
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Homer
Person
Matt Wisler
snntv.com

Tampa Bay Rays await Yankees or Red Sox in ALDS

ST. PETERSBURG (SNN-TV) - The Rays and the rest of the MLB finished up the regular season yesterday. The 100-win Rays now await their opponent in the American League Division Series. In a meaningless and non-impactful game 162 for Tampa, the Rays would lose on a walk-off by Aaron Judge...
MLB
restorationnewsmedia.com

Defending AL champ Rays poised to open ALDS against Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have won more games than any other team in the American Le... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
MLB
snntv.com

Rays hold workout prior to ALDS Game 1

ST. PETERSBURG (SNN-TV) - The Tampa Bay Rays held a workout this morning in preparation for Thursday's ALDS game one, where the Rays will host either the Red Sox or the Yankees. The Rays, courtesy of the AL's best record, await tonight's winner in the American League Wild Card game...
MLB
ABC Action News

Rays to open playoffs against division rival Thursday in ALDS

The MLB regular season is over, the Tampa Bay Rays won their division, and now comes the fun part: October baseball. The Rays push for the pennant starts Thursday when they take on their division rivals: it's just a matter of which rival it will be. Tampa Bay awaits the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alds#Overhauled Rays#Ap#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Boston Red Sox#Cy Young Award#Tampa Bay#The Red Sox
MLB

Rays 'very encouraged' heading into ALDS

NEW YORK -- The Rays already knew when and where their postseason run would begin: Thursday, in Game 1 of the American League Division Series, at Tropicana Field. Now, they know the two familiar opponents they might face there. The potentially chaotic scenarios that could have unfolded Sunday, resulting in...
MLB
MLB

Rays ALDS roster: Luplow in, Phillips out

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays unveiled their American League Division Series roster on Thursday, setting their 26-man squad for their first-round series against the Red Sox. Their toughest task was narrowing down their pitching staff, finding the right mix of matchup relievers and length options, and deciding whether to carry 12 or 13 position players. The biggest surprise is perhaps the omission of popular outfielder Brett Phillips, who was part of their outfield rotation all season and a late-inning baserunning option off the bench, to make room for the return of first baseman/outfielder Jordan Luplow. The right-handed-hitting Luplow figures to be a better matchup against Boston’s left-handed starters, including Eduardo Rodriguez and Chris Sale in the first two games, while Tampa Bay can get by in the outfield with Kevin Kiermaier, Randy Arozarena, Austin Meadows and Manuel Margot.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Dodger Insider

Key Questions for Rays in ALDS

No matter the opponent, the ALDS will be a challenging series for the Rays. Now that we know Tampa Bay will face the Boston Red Sox, here are some key areas to focus on:. How well can the Rays start: Tampa Bay was the best come from behind team in the game. In 46 of 100 wins, the Rays trailed at some point. It’s much harder to come from behind in the postseason. So getting off to good starts will be important, which speaks to Tampa Bay’s young starting pitching.
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Familiar foes Red Sox, Rays duke it out in ALDS

The Tampa Bay Rays will seek to recapture last year's postseason buzz as they open their American League Division Series against the AL East rival Boston Red Sox on Thursday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Last season, the Rays secured their first AL pennant since 2008 to set up a...
MLB
NESN

How To Watch Red Sox-Rays ALDS Coverage On NESN

NESN will keep you inside the action, as the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays clash again. Boston will play Tampa in the best-of-five American League Division Series in the coming days, and NESN will air pregame and postgame coverage of each matchup. Those on the go can catch NESN’s Red Sox-Rays coverage on Watch NESN Live.
MLB
SportsGrid

Rays Announce Game 1 ALDS Starter

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Rays left-hander, Shane McClanahan, will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the wild card winner between the Yankees and the Red Sox. McClanahan led all starters with ten wins on the season and finished with a 3.43...
MLB
FanSided

Rays ALDS Game 1 Today: Rays vs Red Sox Lineup, Odds, Prediction, Pick, Pitcher, TV Channel for October 7

On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are set to meet for the third time in postseason history. It’s been a while since their last October meeting. They first faced off in the 2008 ALCS, besting Boston in seven games. Five years later, fortune favored Boston in the 2013 ALDS, and the Rays only managed to win one game. Since their last postseason set, the Red Sox have won two World Series (13, 18), while the Rays have made a Wild Card appearance of their own, won the division the last two years, and the 2020 pennant. Their first championship continues to elude them.
NFL
Bay News 9

Rays hoping fans pack Tropicana Field for ALDS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s no secret the Rays have struggled with attendance at Tropicana Field. And even now, with the playoffs starting, it may still be a struggle getting people in all of the seats. What You Need To Know. ALDS Game 1: Boston at Tampa Bay, Tropicana Field,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Austin Meadows sitting for Rays in ALDS Game 1 versus Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday versus left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox. The Rays are sitting the left-handed hitting Meadows against a southpaw, as they did many times throughout the regular season. Randy Arozarena is shifting to left field in place of Meadows and batting leadoff. Manuel Margot is entering the lineup to play right field and hit seventh. Arozarena is followed by Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe in Tampa Bay's lineup. The last time the Rays faced Rodriguez in September, they smacked him around for six earned runs and two home runs in just 3 2/3 innings.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy