Charleston, SC

Battery Earn Three Points in Crucial 4-3 Victory Over Hartford

By Charleston Battery
live5news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston Battery got back in the win column Sunday against Hartford Athletic in front of a record crowd at Patriots Point. The Battery found the back of the net three times with an added own-goal committed by Hartford to secure three points in the 4-3 victory. Nicque Daley registered his second brace of the season, with both goals coming in the first half. The Athletic made a late comeback, but were held off by the Battery, who kept their playoff ambitions intact. The club celebrated the win in front of a record Patriots Point crowd of over 3,700 fans.

