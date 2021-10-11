Two subjects in custody after burglarizing the Pinellas County Justice Center
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two subjects after breaking in to the Pinellas County Justice Center. According to investigators, at approximately 8:34 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, deputies received a call from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Court Security unit of a break-in at the front entrance. When patrol deputies arrived, they found the front door shattered and observed 47-year-old Catherine Adams inside. When confronted by deputies, Adams exited the building and was arrested. Deputies then entered the courthouse where they found and arrested 49-year-old William Atkins.iontb.com
