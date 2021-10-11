Families enjoyed first Fright Night Fall Festival

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Families had the chance to create new fall memories on Oct. 10, 2021.

When October rolls around the stables in the Resort at Glade Springs are transformed into Fright Nights, complete with heart-raising mazes and an assortment of ways to give yourself a good scare.

Before the sun goes down, the resort hosts Fright Night Lite, giving families a chance to get in on the fun. This year they expanded this part of the attraction into the Fright Night Lite fall festival.

Ashley Long is the creative director for the Resort at Glade Springs, she said this is something she has wanted to do for a while.

“We have been doing Fright Night Lite for the last couple of years and I just wanted to expand on that and get more community involved with more families coming out to Fright Night,” said Long.

The festival features 15 vendors, which they called spooky shops, inflatable attractions, face painting, food, and more.

Long hopes the festival can become a regular part of the family’s fall traditions.

“We love having all the small shops around to help support the community and small business endeavors as well as the food trucks out here,” said Long.

People from both inside the resort and around the community lined up to see all the festival had to offer.

Long said the festival can only grow from here.

“This is a one-time event and so far it is a success so I definitely think we are going to do it again next year,” said Long

You can get the full Fright Night experience every Friday and Saturday night in October by getting tickets online

Read more top stories from wvnstv.com ⟶

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.