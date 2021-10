A new term, and for many Cambridge students a new lease of life with the easing of restrictions (if the COVID higher powers spare us from a return to last year). Therefore, we thought that this would be the perfect time for a rundown of the best study spots around Cambridge to get you out of your room and college. Of course, there are libraries all over Cambridge including college libraries, departments libraries and the University Library, however, we thought we’d take you to some more unusual study spots in this article!

