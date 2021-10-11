CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers' Max Scherzer set to face Giants' lineup that can 'present challenges'

By Matt Kawahara
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Max Scherzer added a World Series title to his resume in 2019 with Washington, but still recalls an earlier chance that eluded him. “With Detroit, our 2012-2013-2014 teams, to not be able to punch through and get a ring, we all look back and really believe that, man, we had the teams to be able to do it,” Scherzer said Sunday. “Can’t believe that we didn’t. Unfortunately, we had one shot at it, weren’t able to get it done.”

