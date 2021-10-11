Marauders, Northern State play to scoreless tie

Northern Arizona University rolled up over 600 yards of offense on Saturday, beating Idaho State 48-17 in the Walkup Skydome. Freshman quarterback RJ Martinez made quite the impression, finishing with 369 passing yards and another 57 on the ground. “We really wanted to make a statement, so we just went back to work and we continued to prepare. This is the outcome we should always expect”, Martinez said after the game. The Lumberjacks Jamal Glaspie finished with 11 receptions for 167 yards followed by Coleman Owen’s 4 catches for 137 yards, with the duo becoming the first pair of Lumberjacks to break the 100-yard mark since 2019. Northern Arizona now enters its bye week before hosting Southern Utah on Oct. 16 for Homecoming in the Walkup Skydome. “It’s great, we are going to take some time to get healthy, but we still have to work,” Ball said. “We’ll practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Get these guys rested up, we’ve got six more conference games left.”

