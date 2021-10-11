CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Marauders, Northern State play to scoreless tie

Bismarck Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Mary's winning streak ended at six on Sunday but its unbeaten streak remains intact. The Marauders and Northern State played to a 110-minute scoreless tie at the Bowl on Sunday. The Marauders have not lost in eight matches. The 7-1-3 Marauders did not allow a shot on...

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bismarck Tribune

Sullivan, Marauders blank Upper Iowa, remain unbeaten in NSIC play

Maureen Sullivan scored one goal and assisted on the other as the University of Mary used a strong second half to post a 2-0 win over Upper Iowa on Friday. The Marauders made good use of some halftime adjustments to post a victory in their Northern Sun home opener at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
yalebulldogs.com

Yale, Harvard Play Scoreless OT Draw

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – They played 110 minutes without a score in front of a big and loud crowd on a perfect night at Reese Stadium. Yale goalie Elian Haddock made four saves and prevented plenty of other chances in a 0-0 double overtime draw with Harvard in the Ivy League opener for both schools.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern State#Marauders#Wayne State#U Mary#Nsu
Republic

East’s Gant tied for 8th at state golf

CARMEL — Harley Gant came through with a clutch performance in Friday’s opening round of the Girls Golf State Finals. The Columbus East senior carded a 3-over-par 75 to put herself in a tie for eighth going into today’s final round at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. “I had...
CARMEL, IN
sports360az.com

Northern Arizona Blows Out Idaho State

Northern Arizona University rolled up over 600 yards of offense on Saturday, beating Idaho State 48-17 in the Walkup Skydome. Freshman quarterback RJ Martinez made quite the impression, finishing with 369 passing yards and another 57 on the ground. “We really wanted to make a statement, so we just went back to work and we continued to prepare. This is the outcome we should always expect”, Martinez said after the game. The Lumberjacks Jamal Glaspie finished with 11 receptions for 167 yards followed by Coleman Owen’s 4 catches for 137 yards, with the duo becoming the first pair of Lumberjacks to break the 100-yard mark since 2019. Northern Arizona now enters its bye week before hosting Southern Utah on Oct. 16 for Homecoming in the Walkup Skydome. “It’s great, we are going to take some time to get healthy, but we still have to work,” Ball said. “We’ll practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Get these guys rested up, we’ve got six more conference games left.”
IDAHO STATE
Capital Journal

Govs golf ties for sixth at State

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys golfers finished up their season on Tuesday in the second day of the Class AA State Golf Tournament at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron. A total of 14 teams and 92 athletes competed in the two-day tournament. The Govs tied for sixth place...
PIERRE, SD
drexeldragons.com

Men's Soccer Plays to Scoreless Draw Against Elon

PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel men's soccer team (4-4-1, 2-1-1) played Elon (5-4-1, 2-1-1) to a scoreless draw in the conference matchup on Saturday at Vidas Field. Redshirt-senior goalkeeper Cameron Sanders made three crucial saves in the second half to keep the Phoenix at bay. Leading the way in the shots...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
South Bend Tribune

Penn's Wade tied for 10th at state golf

Macy Beeson of Lapel and Chloe Johnson of Evansville North each shot a two-under par 70 to lead after the first day of the Indiana High School Athletic Association girls golf state finals being held at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, Ind. ►Record round:NorthWood's Cybil Stillson makes IHSAA girls...
CARMEL, IN
FOX 28 Spokane

Five things to watch: Northern Colorado at Montana State

BOZEMAN — The Northern Colorado football team won its first game at Bobcat Stadium, scoring 14 fourth quarter points to beat Montana State 14-10 on Sept. 27, 2003. MSU has beaten the Bears 10 straight times since then. The 11th-ranked Bobcats (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky) will try to make it...
COLORADO STATE
WETM 18 News

Waverly & Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer play to scoreless tie

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly and Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer met for the second time this season on Monday and the game ended with the same result as their first contest. The Wolverines and Crusaders played to a 0-0 scoreless tie for the second time this season. Both teams entered the contest unbeaten in […]
WAVERLY, NY
Times-Herald

Olean denied last chance, settles for scoreless tie

OLEAN — For the second time this season, the Olean girls soccer team battled with the league’s third-place team and had its opportunities to win. But for the second time this year, it had to settle for a tie … this one of the scoreless variety. The Huskies held a...
OLEAN, NY
Brainerd Dispatch

Boys Soccer: Warriors play to another tie

Adam Klecker scored the only goal for Brainerd as they tied Sartell 1-1 in a Central Lakes Conference match Tuesday, Oct. 5. Cruz Megazzini tallied an assist on Klecker’s goal. Kalvin Stengrim finished with six saves for the Warriors who moved to 6-4-4 on the season. Sartell 0 1 --...
BRAINERD, MN
Bismarck Tribune

Injury-depleted Imperials hoping to use new formula in 9-man playoffs

There's Plan B. Then there's Plan C and D. Unfortunately, the Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter football team is getting down in the alphabet at the worst possible time. The Imperials lost their starting quarterback, Tucker Schneider, to a major knee injury Sept. 24. Then last week, backup QB and starter of the future Joren Jangula went down. He also is likely lost for the season.
NAPOLEON, ND
Buffalo News

Grand Island girls soccer clinches NFL title with scoreless tie

Grand Island clinched the Niagara Frontier League girls soccer championship and preserved its undefeated record Wednesday night by playing a 0-0 draw with Lew-Port at Blakeslee Stadium in Lewiston. With an 8-0-2 record for 18 points in league play, Grand Island ended its league schedule with a tie. Previously, the...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
bartonsports.com

#16 Barton plays to scoreless draw at Hutchinson #GoBarton

The Barton Community College women's soccer team played to a double overtime scoreless draw at Hutchinson Community College on Wednesday night. The result is the third time in the last four years that the two teams have played to a tie and marks the third scoreless draw over the past four seasons' for the Cougars with the prior two coming in the 2017 season against State Fair Community College and Dodge City Community College.
HUTCHINSON, KS
AllSyracue

Syracuse Has Strong Defensive Performance in Scoreless Draw Against NC State

Sophomore Deandre Kerr had 5 shots but was not able to score as the Syracuse men’s soccer team fought to a 0-0 draw against the NC State Wolfpack at home. The game was a testament to both team’s defenses as Syracuse had only shot one goal for the entire first half while NC State had none. While both teams had some opportunities with the ball in the box, neither squad was able to put the ball in the back of the net.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy