BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- I love a story with interesting twists, don’t you? I like it even more when people tell me about them. We begin with the butterfly garden at Heritage Farm on Laurel Road. Every mid-September for the past several years, Sandy Barczyz of Brunswick and fellow butterfly enthusiast Lisa Gerbec of Brooklyn have done a butterfly tag-and-release that is very popular with people of all ages.

BRUNSWICK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO