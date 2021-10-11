Severe Weather Statement issued for Keweenaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 14:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Queen Anne's A gust front and an associated line of showers behind it will impact portions of central New Castle, northern Kent, eastern Queen Anne`s, northwestern Ocean, Camden, Mercer, Atlantic, Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, northern Cape May, Burlington, central Monmouth, southern Middlesex, southeastern Montgomery, southeastern Bucks, east central Chester, Philadelphia and Delaware Counties through 515 PM EDT At 414 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front and an associated line of showers behind it along a line extending from Pennington to near Dover Base Housing. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Trenton, Camden, Wilmington, Vineland, Dover, Millville, Bridgeton, Middletown, Ocean City, Gloucester City, Cumberland, Cherry Hill, Old Bridge, Bensalem, Jackson, East Brunswick, Evesham, Mount Laurel and Marlboro. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 1 and 9. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 324 and 359. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 29. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 40. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 11 and 23. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 25. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 76. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 19. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 21 and 52, and between mile markers 116 and 119. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 4 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO