Keweenaw County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Keweenaw by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 22:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keweenaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR KEWEENAW COUNTY At 1022 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Isle Royale near Mount Desor, or near Siskiwit Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Siskiwit Lake, and much of Isle Royale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued As Storms Move In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts of the tri-state as storms move into the area. The following areas are under the warning until 4 p.m.:  Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware; West central Salem County in southern New Jersey; and Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania. STORM TIMELINE Clouds will increase through the morning as a cold-front approaches. Showers and storms developing west to east through the late afternoon bring some concern; any storm that gains strength could make some damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado.   After midnight, skies will clear up, and much colder air will come in with morning lows on Sunday in the 40s and low 50s. Daytime highs on Sunday will hover near 60. Fair weather clouds build in during the afternoon turning skies partly cloudy. The crisp fall-like conditions will last through Wednesday with a return to 70s by Thursday. TODAY: Warm and breezy, clouds increase, storms later today (Possible Severe). High 80 TONIGHT: Storms possible early, then clearing toward dawn and chilly. Low 53 SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly start, then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 63 MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 64 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. High 68
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Northumberland, Western Essex, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Caroline; Northumberland; Western Essex; Westmoreland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern King and Queen, northwestern Northumberland, Richmond, southeastern Caroline, Westmoreland, northwestern King William and Essex Counties through 415 PM EDT At 328 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dahlgren to near Loretto to near Dawn. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Colonial Beach, Tappahannock, Warsaw, Montross, Champlain, Callao, Beulahville, Kinsale, Dawn, Loretto, Heathsville, Leedstown, Farnham, Mangohick, Haynesville, Newtown, Newland, Coles Point, Dunnsville and Hague. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware West central Salem County in southern New Jersey Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or over Newark, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Newport, Greenville, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear, Talleyville, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington Manor, Pike Creek, Hockessin, Ashland, Bellefonte and Edgemoor. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 18. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of North-South Lake Campground to near Woodstock to near High Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingston, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, Coxsackie, Athens, Kerhonkson, West Hurley, Napanoch, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper and Lanesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:58:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: New Castle THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE...WEST CENTRAL SALEM AND SOUTHERN CHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still likely with this thunderstorm with gusts up to 45 mph possible.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cecil A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CECIL COUNTY At 336 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or near Elkton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Newark, Elkton, North East, Pleasant Hill, Cherry Hill, Barksdale, Fair Hill, Glen Westover, Andora, Appleton and Glasgow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orleans THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LAMOILLE...WESTERN ORLEANS...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN AND EASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northwestern Vermont.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:59:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cecil THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CECIL COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:58:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chester THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE...WEST CENTRAL SALEM AND SOUTHERN CHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still likely with this thunderstorm with gusts up to 45 mph possible.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ulster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of North-South Lake Campground to near Woodstock to near High Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingston, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, Coxsackie, Athens, Kerhonkson, West Hurley, Napanoch, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper and Lanesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chittenden; Franklin; Lamoille THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LAMOILLE...WESTERN ORLEANS...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN AND EASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northwestern Vermont.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Essex; Westmoreland A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN MIDDLESEX NORTHUMBERLAND...RICHMOND...WESTMORELAND...SOUTHEASTERN ESSEX AND LANCASTER COUNTIES At 408 PM EDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line extending from Montross to near Warsaw to Dunnsville to King And Queen Court House. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these showers. Locations impacted include Warsaw, Kilmarnock, Montross, Fair Port, Robley, Callao, Lancaster, White Stone, Center Cross, Kinsale, Morattico, Heathsville, Wicomico Church, Farnham, Haynesville, Jamaica, Coles Point, Church View, Hague and Lewisetta. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these showers, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
ESSEX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Ulster, Western Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for east central New York. Target Area: Eastern Ulster; Western Ulster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Ulster County through 400 PM EDT At 331 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Neversink, or 7 miles east of Liberty, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ellenville, West Shokan, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, Wawarsing, Port Ben, Cherrytown, Samsonville, Palentown, Sundown, Brodhead, Liebhardt, Fantinekill, Alligerville, Dairyland, Stone Ridge, Granite, Mombaccus, Honk Hill and Greenfield Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charles City, Eastern King William, New Kent, Prince George by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Charles City; Eastern King William; New Kent; Prince George Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Middlesex, northeastern Isle of Wight, York, James City, Gloucester, southeastern King and Queen, eastern Charles City, northeastern Prince George, eastern New Kent, Mathews, southeastern King William, and Surry Counties, the City of Poquoson, the City of Hampton, the City of Newport News and the City of Williamsburg through 500 PM EDT At 413 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from King And Queen Court House to near New Kent to near Burrowsville. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newport News, Hampton, New Kent, Williamsburg, Mathews, Charles City, Gloucester Courthouse, West Point, Urbanna, Claremont, Surry, Langley AFB, Queens Lake, Norge, Gloucester Point, King And Queen Court House, Virginia Institute For Marine Sciences, Deltaville, Toano and Hampton University. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Western Albany by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for east central New York. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Western Albany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Albany County through 415 PM EDT At 338 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Preston Hollow, or 19 miles southwest of Delmar, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Westerlo around 345 PM EDT. Voorheesville and Feura Bush around 355 PM EDT. Ravena and Selkirk around 400 PM EDT. Albany and Delmar around 405 PM EDT. Watervliet, Rensselaer, Menands and Loudonville around 410 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Coeymans Hollow, Bleecker Stadium, Clarksville, Slingerlands, Shoefelt Corners, Normansville, South Albany, Selkirk Yards, Spawn Hollow and South Westerlo. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 6A and 2. Interstate 87 between exits 21A and 23. Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Queen Anne's by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 14:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Queen Anne's A gust front and an associated line of showers behind it will impact portions of central New Castle, northern Kent, eastern Queen Anne`s, northwestern Ocean, Camden, Mercer, Atlantic, Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, northern Cape May, Burlington, central Monmouth, southern Middlesex, southeastern Montgomery, southeastern Bucks, east central Chester, Philadelphia and Delaware Counties through 515 PM EDT At 414 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front and an associated line of showers behind it along a line extending from Pennington to near Dover Base Housing. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Trenton, Camden, Wilmington, Vineland, Dover, Millville, Bridgeton, Middletown, Ocean City, Gloucester City, Cumberland, Cherry Hill, Old Bridge, Bensalem, Jackson, East Brunswick, Evesham, Mount Laurel and Marlboro. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 1 and 9. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 324 and 359. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 29. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 40. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 11 and 23. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 25. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 76. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 19. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 21 and 52, and between mile markers 116 and 119. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 4 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene; Ulster THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for east central New York.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chittenden; Franklin; Lamoille; Orleans THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LAMOILLE...WESTERN ORLEANS...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN AND EASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northwestern Vermont.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Salem The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware West central Salem County in southern New Jersey Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or over Newark, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Newport, Greenville, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear, Talleyville, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington Manor, Pike Creek, Hockessin, Ashland, Bellefonte and Edgemoor. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 18. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SALEM COUNTY, NJ

