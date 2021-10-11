CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OK

Tornado Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The rotation which prompted the Tornado Warning has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the Tornado Warning will be allowed to expire. However a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect.

alerts.weather.gov

