Concord, NC

Larson wins at Charlotte as Elliott and Harvick continue feud

The Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.C. – Rick Hendrick first began to worry when Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman had electrical issues at nearly same time. By the time reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott was deliberately crashed by Kevin Harvick and nearly knocked out of the playoffs, Hendrick had seen enough destruction on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

CBS Sports

NASCAR sends stern warning to Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick over on-track feud at Charlotte, per report

Three weeks after their initial run-in at Bristol Motor Speedway, the feud between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick spilled over into an exchange of on-track and verbal jabs during last week's race at the Charlotte Roval. That's led to a cease and desist order from NASCAR, which made it clear to both drivers that further actions like the ones seen last weekend won't be tolerated.
racer.com

Hendrick eager for NASCAR to help end Elliott/Harvick feud

Rick Hendrick will look to NASCAR to try and defuse the situation between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick after their feud continued Sunday at the Charlotte Roval. “I think they’re the only ones that can really stop it,” Hendrick said. “I hope they do because the crew chiefs and everybody can do the best they can, but it’s up to the drivers themselves. I’ve been in this situation before. NASCAR can handle it.”
NBC Sports

Kyle Larson overcomes electrical issues, wins at Charlotte Roval

Kyle Larson claimed his seventh win of the NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday’s Round of 12 playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Larson’s car suffered early electrical issues that forced his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team to change the battery and alternator belt. But the regular...
Motorsport.com

Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race at Charlotte Roval

Larson first noticed an electrical problem on his car early in Stage 2 and when he pit under caution on Lap 34, his team discovered he had lost an alternator belt. Changing the battery provided a quick fix but the team formulated a plan to change the belt under additional stops. Once the work was complete, Larson’s car was as fast as ever.
theScore

Larson wins at Charlotte, Round of 8 set for Cup Series playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR's playoffs. Larson's victory on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight, but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Kevin Harvick.
WFMJ.com

NASCAR: Larson wins at Charlotte, Blaney advances to Round of 8

The NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 is set following the final race of the Round of 12 from Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, as Kyle Larson took the checkered flag. Larson rallied from early electrical issues and was at one point below the playoff cut line. He was able to get past Denny Hamlin in the race's final restart.
accesswdun.com

Kyle Larson rebounds for Charlotte road course win

CONCORD, N.C. - Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race featured a frequent winner, a couple of unlikely heroes and occasional villainy. Kyle Larson took the checkered flag after 109 laps at the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course to win for the seventh time this season and advance to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Richmond.com

Fast Thoughts for Oct. 13: NASCAR seeking truce in Kevin Harvick-Chase Elliott feud; reduction of horsepower sees increase of speed at Next Gen Roval test

1 NASCAR will meet with Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick this week in the hopes of creating a “truce” in their feud. Harvick stole most of the headlines Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course when he spun Elliott into a retaining wall as payback for Elliott’s retaliatory spin of Harvick three weeks earlier at Bristol Motor Speedway. Harvick’s maneuver Sunday put Elliott in danger of being eliminated from the NASCAR Cup playoffs, but Elliott rallied to finish 12th and advanced. Harvick, meanwhile, crashed and was eliminated from the playoffs with Sunday’s 33rd-place finish. “Now we’ve had Bristol, which one felt slighted on, and obviously [Sunday], which the other feels slighted on, so hopefully we can put a truce in place there,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “But we will just continue to monitor the situation and try not to let it get out of control. We don’t want to park anybody. We want all the fans to see the drivers that they came out to see, so that’ll try to be a last resort. If we keep seeing things, then we will absolutely have to take some sort of action there.” The three-race round of eight begins Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chase Elliott’s crew chief on NASCAR officials’ message about feud with Kevin Harvick: ‘They’ve had enough’

While some people are digging the NASCAR drama on track between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick, the sport’s officials are over it and have threatened “serious consequences” if the feud continues, the Associated Press reported. The two drivers got into it during the Bristol Motor Speedway playoff race in September,...
FanSided

NASCAR sponsor news hints at upcoming driver deal

A Friday announcement left many wondering when Joe Gibbs Racing will finally make the confirmation for which we’ve all been waiting about the 2022 NASCAR season. Interstate Batteries announced Friday that they will continue one of the longest running partnerships in NASCAR by renewing their sponsorship deal with Joe Gibbs Racing in not only the Cup Series but the Xfinity Series.
