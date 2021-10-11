CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Child, 12, injured in north Columbus shooting

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 12-year-old boy is in stable condition after a shooting in north Columbus Sunday night.

Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Lakeview Avenue at approximately 8:18 p.m.

One victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The victim told police was outside his home when a dark vehicle drove by and started shooting at people outside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.

