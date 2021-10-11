Bills-Chiefs second-half kickoff delayed more than hour due to severe weather
The Bills and Chiefs traded blows for the entire first half of Sunday night's high-flying prime-time affair, but they'll have to wait to finish their Week 4 showdown. Due to severe weather, including lightning, near Arrowhead Stadium, the NFL has delayed the start of the second half of "Sunday Night Football," while fans at the stadium have been asked to seek shelter from the inclement conditions.www.cbssports.com
